White Rock Halloween Drive-In Movie Theatre
Scary movie fans can now enjoy a spooky flick from the comfort of their own vehicle, thanks to Fresh Air Cinema’s Halloween Drive-In coming to White Rock later this month.
The outdoor movie series will take place at Semiahmoo Park on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29.
Movie-goers can enjoy Halloween classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Friday the 13th.
Two movies will be screened each evening as follows:
- First screening: 6:30 p.m. with entry opening at 5 p.m. (family-friendly session)
- Second screening: 9:00 p.m. with entry opening at 8 p.m.
Here’s the full line-up of what to expect.
Halloween Drive-in Movie Lineup
Oct. 21
6:30 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th
Oct. 22
6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
9:00 p.m. – Scream
Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters
9:00 p.m. – Ghost
Oct. 29
6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:00 p.m. – The Exorcist
A carload parking pass is $25 (per car, per movie) and that includes entry for up to eight people in one vehicle.
$5 from each pass will go towards the Semiahmoo First Nations.
Each film’s soundtrack will be broadcasted on FM radios. On that note, it’s important your vehicle has an FM radio or you have access to a portable one.
There’s also a Vancouver Halloween Drive-In happening this month, where hits like Edward Scissorhands and Gremlins will be played.
White Rock Halloween Drive-In Movie Theatre
When: Evenings on October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022 – see times above
Where: Parking lot at Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock
Admission: A carload parking pass is $25 (per car, per movie), $5 from each pass will go towards the Semiahmoo First Nations
