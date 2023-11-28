Grand Splash Fundraiser For Surrey Christmas Bureau
EXPRESS AUTO WASH KING GEORGE GRAND SPLASH FUNDRAISER
2337 King George Blvd. Surrey, BC
December 2nd – 10th, 2023 8 am to 8 pm
We are happy to announce Express Auto Wash King George’s inaugural 2023 Grand Splash Fundraiser is for the Surrey Christmas Bureau, as our introduction to the South Surrey and White Rock communities.
The purpose of the Express Auto Wash Grand Splash Fundraiser is to raise money for the Surrey Christmas Bureau (SCB) as they work to help low-income families by providing toys, stocking stuffers and grocery cards, making a world of difference for families by creating a memorable holiday experience for their children.
Help the Surrey / White Communities with an Environment Friendly Car Wash by Donation to the Surrey Christmas Bureau!
From Saturday, December 2nd to Sunday December 10th, 2023, 8 am to 8 pm Express Auto Wash on King George Blvd is offering FREE Platinum-level car washes in exchange for a donation to Surrey Christmas Bureau.
100% of any contribution made during the Grand Splash Fundraiser goes a long way to helping the Surrey Christmas Bureau with its ongoing services. What a great way to give back to your community, by lending a hand to families in need.
Stop by rain or shine! If it rains, a bonus of Ceramic Rain Repel will be added to your wash.