Golden Delicious – Vancouver Screening at Korean Film Festival Canada
The Golden Delicious is a feature debut of Vancouver-based director Jason Karman is a classic coming-of-age drama set in the digital age.
The film will be screening during the Korean Film Festival Canada in Vancouver on June 6th. The show starts at 7:00 pm at The Cinematheque.
Tickets are currently on sale for $14.00, you can purchase it online here.
About the The Golden Delicious film:
Everyone wants something from high-school senior Jake (Cardi Wong): his father is pushing him to try out for the basketball team—an abandoned dream of his own—and his girlfriend wants to take their relationship to the next level.
But it’s not until Aleks (Chris Carson), an openly gay teen with a love for basketball, moves in across the street that Jake begins to struggle with his own desires.