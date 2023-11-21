Gateway Theatre presents the Magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA
This holiday season, Gateway Theatre presents the enchanting Tony Award-Winning Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from December 14 to 31.
The Gateway Theatre creative team is bringing this magical production to life with extravagant ball-worthy costumes, an incredible pumpkin carriage and a live band to play this captivating score.
With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, magic pumpkin carriage, and a beautiful ball – along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairy tale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and spark who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness.
Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased online.
Performances are from December 14 to 31 with Opening Night on Friday, December 15.
Gateway Theatre aims to make theatre accessible to all and is proud to offer special performances including a Pay-What-You-Will Preview on Thursday, December 14, an Open Experience & Talkback on December 20, and a VocalEye Live Audio Description performance on December 29.’
SPECIAL PERFORMANCES & SHOWTIMES
- Thurs. Dec 14 – 7:30PM (Pay-What-You-Will Preview)
- Fri. Dec 15 – 7:30PM (Opening Night)
- Sat. Dec 16 – 1:00PM & 7:30PM
- Sun. Dec 17 – 1:00PM
- Tues. Dec 19 – 7:30PM
- Wed. Dec 20 – 1:00PM (Open Experience & Talkback)
- Thurs. Dec 21 – 7:30PM
- Fri. Dec 22 – 7:30PM
- Sat. Dec 23 – 1:00PM & 7:30PM
- Tues. Dec 26 – 1:00PM
- Wed. Dec 27 – 1:00PM
- Thurs. Dec 28 – 7:30PM
- Fri. Dec 29 – 7:30PM (VocalEye Live Audio Description)
- Sat. Dec 30 – 1:00PM & 7:30PM
- Sun. Dec 31 – 1:00PM & 7:30PM