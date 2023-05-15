Phyllis and Phrends – The Comedy Chat Show
This May, What.The.Frock Productions is presenting ‘Phyllis and Phrends – The Comedy Chat Show’, a fun show similar to television chat shows.
You have the kooky host (Phyllis Hull) and some special guests. This time we are joined by Fun day in the Neighborhood host, funnyman John Hannah. So funny he gets two names! Split the E podcast host and generally nosey guy, Sean! And the wonderfully bizarre Mrs Smith. If you dont know who she is then you need to come and meet her.
There will be fun, games, surprises and prizes!
Bring your friends, family, colleagues and the postman. This is a great hump day event to get you through the week.
The show will be taking place on Wednesday June 14th at 7:30 pm, and it is about 2 hours 30 minutes long. Tickets are currently on sale online for $15.00 +tax.