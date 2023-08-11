Fridays on the Front in New Westminste
Downtown New Westminster’s popular event Fridays on Front returns for another year.
The legendary block party is a beloved summertime tradition. It brings people together to enjoy food, live music and a variety of activities for all ages. Best part, the event is free for all to attend
RELATED: 43 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this July
Fridays on the Front
Fridays on Front is a series of recurring block parties held every week at Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster. These lively gatherings take place close to both Columbia and New Westminster SkyTrain Stations, making them easily accessible on foot.
This year, they will be taking place on July 7, 14, 21 & August 11, 18, 25, from 5-9pm. Each week there will be a different theme, featured live performer, and food truck/vendor line up.
Spectators can grab a bite and spend the evening browsing the vendors and listening to live music while walking along the waterfront.
Beer and Wine sales are available between 5-8 pm, via presold tokens. Beers are $7, and a 5 oz glass of wine is $7.
This year’s lineup
- July 7th
- Performer: Cat Murphy Band
- Food Trucks: Camion Cafe, Tornado Potato, Jerk Shack, Super Thai, Crack On & Little oOties
- July 14th
- Performer: Glisha
- Food Trucks: Nami Vietnamese, Frying Pan, Rocky Point Ice Cream, Tokyo Katsu-Sand, Tatchan Noodle& Little oOties
- July 21st
- Food Trucks: Fijian Fusion, Frying Pan, Taste of Malaysia, Namaste Food Lovers, REEL Mac and Cheese & Crema
- August 11th
- Food Trucks: Old Country Pierogi, Sirius Craving, Crack On, Meet2Eat, Camion Cafe, Caffeinated by Bubba
- August 18th
- Food Trucks: Meet2Eat, Nami Vietnamese, Shameless Buns, Jerk Shack, Super Thai & Ay! Mamacita
- August 25th
- Performer: Marloh, Come Home
- Food Trucks: Munchu Picchu, Fijian Fusion, Dos Amigos, Indish, Bread and Cheese & Crema
You Might Also Like