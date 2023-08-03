604 Now

FREE Summer Outdoor Movies in Downtown Vancouver

free outdoor movies

Summer is just around the corner, and people are excited about the return of outdoor movies taking place all over Vancouver.

After a successful run last year, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) has just announced that they are set to bring back the outdoor movie experience to the Art Gallery this summer.

RELATED: North Vancouver FREE Outdoor Movies this Summer

Free Outdoor Movies in Downtown Vancouver

DVBIA has scheduled the screenings to take place every Thursday evening from July 6 until August 17.

Local residents can come together at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, to enjoy a selection of both new and classic films on a large inflatable screen.

The movie nights will kick off at 5 p.m., with the screenings commencing around 9 p.m.

While the specific movies have not been revealed yet, DVBIA hints that “this summer’s lineup might also be our most iconic yet.”

You Might Also Like

free outdoor movies

North Vancouver FREE Outdoor Movies this Summer
Back To Calendar

Location

šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square

750 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 2H7 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    August 3

  • Time

    5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    FREE

More Info