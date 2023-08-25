Free Outdoor Movies in Burnaby This Summer
Enjoy an affordable date night by exploring one of the numerous free events coming to Burnaby this summer.
The city will be screening multiple movies, and the best part is that it’s completely free!
RELATED: FREE Summer Outdoor Movies in Downtown Vancouver
Burnaby Summer Cinema’s Free Outdoor Movies
For the month of August, Burnaby will be once again hosting a variety of outdoor events, including outdoor movies.
Summer Cinema will take place every Friday from August 4 to September 1, 2023. The movie nights will run from 8:30 pm to 10:15 pm. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.
Event details will be announced soon, but you can expect something similar to previous years. The event will most likely return to different parks in Burnaby, including Civic Square by the Metrotown Public Library.
Additionally, The City of Burnaby will host their annual free Blues + Roots Festival at Deer Lake Park this summer. The festival will be held on August 12th, and admission is free.