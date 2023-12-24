604 Now

Introductory Meditation and Yoga Classes

Free yoga

Free introductory Meditation and Yoga classes for newcomers at the Amenity Room at 6742 Station Hill Court, Burnaby.

Please bring a yoga mat. No prior experience is necessary.

The yoga sessions are not western style Hatha Yoga. They are more restorative type of exercises that include deep relaxation and self massage.

They are ideal compliment to he practice of silent meditation which we will also practice briefly in the class.

The class will be led by a senior Yogic and meditation monk with 46 years experience. He is originally from Canada and took his monk training in India.

The classes are three times:

  • Saturday December 23 from 6 – 7:30 pm
  • Sunday December 24 from 4 – 5:30 pm
  • Sunday December 31 from 6 – 7:30 pm
Location

Amenity Room

6742 Station Hill Court
Burnaby, BC V3N 4V2 + Google Map

  • Date

    December 24

  • Time

    4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

  • Tickets

    Free