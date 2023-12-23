Introductory Meditation and Yoga Classes
Free introductory Meditation and Yoga classes for newcomers at the Amenity Room at 6742 Station Hill Court, Burnaby.
Please bring a yoga mat. No prior experience is necessary.
The yoga sessions are not western style Hatha Yoga. They are more restorative type of exercises that include deep relaxation and self massage.
They are ideal compliment to he practice of silent meditation which we will also practice briefly in the class.
The class will be led by a senior Yogic and meditation monk with 46 years experience. He is originally from Canada and took his monk training in India.
The classes are three times:
- Saturday December 23 from 6 – 7:30 pm
- Sunday December 24 from 4 – 5:30 pm
- Sunday December 31 from 6 – 7:30 pm