Free Blossom and Bloom Craft Market at Lulu Island Winery

As the cold winter months come to an end, it’s time to welcome the warmer weather and the new beginnings that spring brings. And what better way to do that than by attending the upcoming Blossom and Bloom Craft Market at Lulu Island Winery in Richmond, British Columbia.

On March 25th and 26th, from 1pm to 5pm, drop by for an afternoon of fun-filled activities that are sure to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The festival offers a wide range of activities that cater to everyone’s interests and preferences, including sipping on delicious BC wines, enjoying live entertainment, and shopping local crafters and artisans.

For wine enthusiasts, Lulu Island Winery is the perfect place to indulge in some of the best wines in the region. Sample from a selection of their award-winning wines while taking in the beautiful scenery of the winery. Whether you prefer red or white, sweet or dry, Lulu Island Winery has something for every palate.

But the festivities don’t stop there. The Blossom and Bloom Craft Market also features live entertainment to keep you entertained while you sip on your wine. Local performers will be providing a mix of musical and dance performances that are sure to get you tapping your feet and singing along.

And while you’re there, why not take a stroll through the local crafters and artisans’ stalls? Discover unique and one-of-a-kind items that make perfect gifts or souvenirs. From handmade jewelry to locally produced honey, there’s something for everyone.

Blossom and Bloom Craft Market

The best part? Admission to the Blossom and Bloom Craft Market is completely free, and there’s ample free parking available on-site. And if you’re a dog lover, you’ll be pleased to know that the event is dog-friendly too! So, bring your furry friends along and make it a family affair.

Blossom and Bloom Craft Market is a rain or shine event, so don’t let a little bit of rain dampen your spirits. In fact, it might even add to the charm of the event. So, grab your raincoat and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of wine, entertainment, and shopping.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast, a lover of live entertainment, or simply looking to support local artisans, this event has something for everyone. So, gather your family and friends and join us on March 25th and 26th for an afternoon of fun and celebration.