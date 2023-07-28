Fort Langley Night Market
The popular Fort Langley Night Market is set to make a return for another year of excitement and entertainment.
This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails, as well as captivating live music performances.
Fort Langley Night Market 2023
Returning for the third year, the Fort Langley Night Market is a beloved event for both locals and visitors.
This year, it will be taking place every Friday, July 7- August 25, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The event details have not been confirmed yet. However, we anticipate it will follow a similar format as previous years. It is expected to take place at Pop Up Park in Langley Township, and admission will be free.
Attendees can expect a wide range of vendors showcasing their unique products, and an array of delicious eats from local vendors.
The evening will also be filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.