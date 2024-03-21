604 Now

First Pick Handmade Spring Market featuring 33 Curated Local Makers Selling Fashion, Art + Design

Join us at Heritage Hall (3102 Main Street, Vancouver) March 31st from 11-6 for First Pick Handmade, a local marketplace and exhibition of local + sustainable design.

Find Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories, Swimwear, Home Decor, Original Art, Personal Care and Snacks, meet the makers and take home something truly unique.

Vendor List:

  • Clothing: Ization Studio, Jessica Redditt Design, Jillian Isabelle Atelier, Isabelle Dunlop, Olive Rose, Start with the Basis, Street and Saddle, Uni Design
  • Jewelry: Andrea Blais, Caitlyn Chapman Studio, Flo Designs, Irit Sorokin, Nancy Esworthy
  • Accessories: Bennu Leather, Bukuro Bag Co, Radjuli, SEI Leather, Winterluxe
  • Swim: What’s Her Face
  • Original Art: After Times Art, Amanda Atkinson,  Fingerless Joe, Gracias
  • Ceramics: Earth to Table Ceramics, Kate Metten Ceramics, Mild Tofu Ceramics, Sarah Wilson Pottery, SIND
  • Glass: Kirsten Spouler Glass
  • Snacks: Fourth Avenue Treats, Living Lotus Chocolate
  • Wellness + Personal Care: Asiri Cosmetics, Mossy Mind Herbs, Twigroot Botanicals

Event Details

  • The event will be taking place on Sunday March 31st from 11am – 6 pm at Heritage Hall, Vancouver
  • Admission is $3 at the door.
Location

Heritage Hall

3102 Main Street (at 15th)
Vancouver, BC V5T 3G7 Canada + Google Map
Phone
(604) 879-4816

  • Date

    March 31

  • Time

    11:00 am - 6:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $3

More Info