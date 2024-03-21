First Pick Handmade Spring Market
First Pick Handmade Spring Market featuring 33 Curated Local Makers Selling Fashion, Art + Design
Join us at Heritage Hall (3102 Main Street, Vancouver) March 31st from 11-6 for First Pick Handmade, a local marketplace and exhibition of local + sustainable design.
Find Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories, Swimwear, Home Decor, Original Art, Personal Care and Snacks, meet the makers and take home something truly unique.
Vendor List:
- Clothing: Ization Studio, Jessica Redditt Design, Jillian Isabelle Atelier, Isabelle Dunlop, Olive Rose, Start with the Basis, Street and Saddle, Uni Design
- Jewelry: Andrea Blais, Caitlyn Chapman Studio, Flo Designs, Irit Sorokin, Nancy Esworthy
- Accessories: Bennu Leather, Bukuro Bag Co, Radjuli, SEI Leather, Winterluxe
- Swim: What’s Her Face
- Original Art: After Times Art, Amanda Atkinson, Fingerless Joe, Gracias
- Ceramics: Earth to Table Ceramics, Kate Metten Ceramics, Mild Tofu Ceramics, Sarah Wilson Pottery, SIND
- Glass: Kirsten Spouler Glass
- Snacks: Fourth Avenue Treats, Living Lotus Chocolate
- Wellness + Personal Care: Asiri Cosmetics, Mossy Mind Herbs, Twigroot Botanicals
Event Details
- The event will be taking place on Sunday March 31st from 11am – 6 pm at Heritage Hall, Vancouver
- Admission is $3 at the door.