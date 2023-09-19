Get ready to ignite your senses and embrace the spirit of tradition as the Fire Dragon Festival returns to Vancouver for their third annual edition.

Attendees can expect a colourful festival full of fun and breathtaking performances.

Fire Dragon Festival 2023

The Fire Dragon Festival is a 1000 year old ritual full of rich history and enduring tradition. Its origins trace back to a fishing village in Hong Kong, where it was first conducted to ward off plague.

Vancouver will be hosting their third annual edition of the event from September 23 – 24, and it is free for all to attend.

It will feature many attractions, including a craft market, walking tours, painting, lantern making, lion dance workshops, and the all-important Fire Dragon ceremony and parade.

Saturday Attractions

The visually stunning Fire Dragon Eye-Dotting Ceremony & Parade will be taking place on the evening of the 23 from 7pm to 9pm .

Attendees can witness first hand how the eye dotting ceremony brings the fearsome dragon to roaring life. The parade starts on Carrall Street and continues down Keefer Street.

The Chinese Canadian Museum

Colouring Contest from 10am – 5 pm

Lantern-Making with Still Moon Arts Society from 10am – 5pm

Musical performance by Juno-nominated Ginalina at 2 pm

Chinatown Memorial Square

Musical Performance by Baapooh on accordion from 10am – 12pm

Dragon Crafts for all ages from 10am – 5pm

Craft market with Lucky Munyi and Friends from 10am – 5pm

Guided Watercolour Painting from 10am – 5pm (registration required)

Musical performance by Michi and Hyden from 12pm – 1pm

Learn to lion dance from 2pm – 5pm

Sunday Attractions

While most of the event happens on the Saturday, Sunday offers a Cross Cultural Walking Tour around Chinatown.

The 2-hour, 4km walk will travel through Downtown Eastside, Paueru-Gai, Jewish Strathcona, Hogan’s Alley, and Chinatown. Take this chance to learn more about the rich Chinese history of Vancouver, and the effect of oppression and urban renewal on the community.

Event Details

Where: The two-day event will be hosted at the Chinese Canadian Museum (51 E Pender St) and Chinatown Memorial Square (105 Keefer St), both in Vancouver.

When: Hours are September 23 from 10am to 9pm, and September 24 from 11am to 3pm.

Cost: All events at the festival are free admission. Some attractions require prior registration and have limited spots available, so make sure to sign up early!