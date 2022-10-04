Fin-tastic Fall Days at Vancouver Aquarium

Fin-tastic Fall Days at Vancouver Aquarium

Make your autumn aquatic with the return of Vancouver Aquarium’s Fin-tastic Fall Days, the only aquatic fall experience in the Lower Mainland!

For a limited time, discover curious new surprises including a hands-on experience in the NEW Spooky Wet Lab, up-close encounters with brightly colored snakes and super cool spiders, and an immersive new adventure with Splash and Bubbles 4-D Experience®.

Explore among 65,000 amazing animals with a Sea Search scavenger hunt and savor tasty autumn treats, all surrounded by the cozy colors of fall.

Discover new spooky surprises for the whole family during Fin-tastic Fall Days.

Location

Vancouver Aquarium

845 Avison Way
Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date:

    October 4 @ 10:00 am

  • End Date:

    November 8 @ 5:00 pm

