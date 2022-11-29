Eternity Modern Holiday Warehouse Sale 2022

Eternity Modern is hosting a massive warehouse blowout sale on mid-century modern, modern, Scandinavian, and contemporary style furniture with up to 70% off.

Over 300+ items have to go!

Showroom samples, open box items, or discontinued pieces featuring lounge chairs, dining chairs, sofas, and more will be included.

The sale starts at 9am and ends at 3pm, and will run all weekend on December 3-4, Saturday and Sunday, or when stock runs out. Shoppers are advised to arrive early with a large vehicle.

The sale will be located at Eternity Modern’s warehouse at 3810 Jacombs Rd Unit 110, Richmond, BC V6V 1Y6, enter from the back showroom entrance.

Cash, debit or credit will be accepted. Free parking is available on site.

You won’t want to miss out on the biggest warehouse blowout sale of the season.

 

Location

Eternity Modern Warehouse

3810 Jacombs Rd Unit 110
Richmond, BC V6V 1Y6 Canada + Google Map
View Venue Website

  • Start Date:

    December 3 @ 9:00 am

  • End Date:

    December 4 @ 3:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    Free

