Summer days are drawing to a close, but we’re not saying goodbye without throwing the most epic “End of Summer Dance Party” at the farm on September 8th!

We want you there to make this night unforgettable! Picture yourself grooving under the stars to live music in our incredible garden setting – it’s going to be magical!

But wait, there’s more! Delicious pizzas straight from Black Walnut Catering will be there to satisfy your cravings.

And yes, wine lovers, we’ve got you covered too! Raise a glass (or two) to celebrate the season with some fantastic wine selections! We will be having an open bar for all our guests.

This event is for 18+

Grab your friends and mark your calendar because this will be an epic night to remember. See you on the dance floor!

ABOUT YOUR MUSICIAN

Multi-Instrumentalist. Solo Artist. Producer. Kyler Pierce’s live performance career has spanned almost two decades, taking him everywhere from local gigs to international stages, festivals, and sold-out clubs. Kyler is an active Fraser Valley arts community member and loves cultivating good vibes through live music while engaging with fellow music lovers.

BLACK WALNUT CATERING

Fire & Stone Baked, flame-cooked flavor with perfectly caramelized toppings and crisp stone-baked sourdough crust. Neopolitan style pizza. Black Walnut offers multiple pizza options including gluten-free options! Each pizza is a 10″ personal-size pizza.

There is a limited supply of pizzas, pre-order your pizzas to secure your spot! Gluten Free orders must be pre-ordered.

Sage & Solace Farm is a place for farm stays and a venue facility that marries style, sustainability, and soul. We offer events, classes, and workshops for people looking to escape from their busy lives and experience the best of what nature has to offer. We have extensive gardens, a dance floor, classrooms, and an art gallery!

We have a goat dairy as well as bantam chickens and a friendly goose quartet to view and enjoy and our farm is extremely photogenic so make sure you give yourself time to take photos. (We really appreciate it if you tag us if you share on social media)

Please note this is not for professional photographers. Feel free to contact us if you wish to schedule a time when you will have the farm all to yourself!

Due to the nature of this event, there are no refunds though you are welcome to transfer your ticket to another person should you be unable to attend.

Tickets are $25 for entry. You can also pre-order an oven fired pizza for $19. We recommend doing this to ensure enough food for everyone.