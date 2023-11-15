Emily Carr University 50th Annual Student Art Sale
Since 1973, the Student Art Sale has been one of Vancouver’s most highly anticipated annual events. Join us as we celebrate 50 years of showcasing and promoting our students and their respective practices.
The sale is a fantastic opportunity to snap up one-of-a-kind pieces and editions from our emerging artists and designers. Expect to find a wide range of works that include original paintings, ceramics, and sculpture, as well as printmaking, photography, housewares, wearables, and jewelry. With over 225 participating students, this is our largest sale to date.
New hours of operation:
- 5 – 9pm | Thursday, November 23
- 12 – 8pm | Friday, November 24
- 12 – 6pm | Saturday, November 25
Parking + Transit
Please note: free parking will be available in the parkade directly in front of the campus (565 Great Northern Way, entrance off Carolina Street), Thursday + Saturday only. Guests must park on Level P2 in Emily Carr-designated spots only. Pay parking will be in effect on Friday; you will be required to purchase a ticket and may park on any level, with the exception of P2.
Health + Safety
ECU continues to undertake enhanced cleaning protocols and you’ll find hand sanitizing stations located throughout the sales floor.
Payment
All sales are via Square POS (Visa, MasterCard + Debit), and as such we are not able to process cash transactions.
Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) uses Square POS. By using this service, users agree to the terms set out by Square and acknowledge that ECU is not liable under any circumstances. For more information, please see Square’s Privacy Policy.
Instagram: emilycarr_sas