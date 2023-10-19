EBONY ROOTS: A Concert Reclaiming Vancouver’s Black Strathcona
Reclaiming the once displaced Black Strathcona/Hogan’s Alley community through a concert celebration of Vancouver’s past, present, and future African Descent performing artists.
PART 1: December 2, 7:30pm
A Concert Reclaiming Vancouver’s ‘Black Strathcona’ held in the heart of Hogan’s Alley District/Black Strathcona at
- LOCATION: Strathcona Church, 431 Princess Ave. Vancouver, V6A 3C9
- INFORMATION/TICKETS: https://soundthealarm.ca/ebony-roots
- CONCERT PROGRAM: The first half is a preview presentation of the Ebony Roots project (set to premier in full in February, Part 2). The second half is a celebration of Vancouer’s African Descent Performing Artists! Showcasing the past, present, and future.
ABOUT THE EBONY ROOTS PROJECT:
The full concert project is set to premiere in February ’24 (PART 2) and musically narrates the evolving emancipation of the Black community. This powerful and intimate music experience journeys through enslaved work-songs, passionate spirituals, iconic songs from the stage (Musical Theatre/Opera), to the emergence of Black Soul, R&B, and Motown.
Aligning with Black History Month, the premiere will be on February 9, 8:00pm at the Yaletown Roundhouse, Performance Centre (181 Roundhouse Mews, 604.713.1800) with further locations and dates to be announced soon.
Produced by Vancouver’s award-winning producers at Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre (www.soundthealarm.ca) who have been wowing audiences across the country with their concert tours.
The concert will be taking place on Saturday December 2nd. Tickets are currently on sale for $30-35, and you can get them here.