East of the Sun Concert
Join us as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Vancouver with a captivating double-bill concert blending Korean, Chinese, and Western jazz on May 3rd and 4th.
“East of the Sun” will be more than a performance; it’s a cultural exploration and a celebration of musical diversity. It promises to be a night filled with stunning harmonies and unforgettable musical dialogues that blend the best of multiple worlds. Be sure to secure your tickets for this one-of-a-kind musical journey and immerse yourself in the fusion of Korean and Chinese music with Western jazz.
Presented by Caravan World Rhythms, Korean Cultural Centre Canada, Vancouver Chinese Instrumental Music Society, and Vancouver Independent Music Centre, this event promises a spellbinding mix of music that transcends cultural boundaries.
Experience the Vancouver debut of SE:UM, the esteemed Korean ensemble known for their fusion of traditional Korean folk melodies and shamanistic rhythms. Their performance will feature tracks from their acclaimed albums “The Sense of Water” and “Korean Breath: Ten Thousand Waves.”
Joining them is Jasmine Jazz, the 2023 Westcoast Music Awards’ Instrumental Artist of the Year. This fusion ensemble blends traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary jazz, creating a beautiful harmony of East and West with jazz classics, traditional Chinese folk, and original pieces.
Event Details
Don’t miss this unparalleled musical experience.
For tickets, visit https://www.chinesemusicvancouver.com. General admission starts at $29.50 and student tickets start at $24.50
Dates:
- May 3 7:30 pm The Anvil Theatre
- May 4 7:30pm The Annex Theatre