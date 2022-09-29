Up your next date night with a movie under the stars, courtesy of Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge.

Movie lovers can enjoy some classics throughout the month of September, and the best part is that it’s completely free. Just roll up and enjoy the flick of the night.

Presented by developer Grosvenor and Fresh Air Cinema, the movie nights are taking place every Thursday evening from Sept. 15 to 29.

The films will be screened at the Oakridge Transit Centre site on 41st Avenue.

There will be enough space for about 200 cars, on a first come, first served basis. The first 300 guests will also receive free popcorn.

Fear not if you’re not among those 300, as there will also be a concession stand on-site, selling all the classic movie night snacks.

Full Movie Line-Up

Sept. 15: Field Of Dreams

Sept. 22: Back To The Future

Sept. 29: Shrek

Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge

When: Every Thursday from Sept. 15 to 29, admission is at 5:30 p.m. and screenings begin at dusk

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free