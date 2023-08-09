Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne
Fresh Air Cinema is bringing back their free outdoor movies this Summer at Lansdowne Centre parking lot.
The popular drive-in movie series features an awesome line-up of films that will air every Wednesday at sundown (around 9:30pm) throughout August.
Fresh Air Cinema at Lansdowne Mall in Richmond
This year’s event will return from August 2-30 at Lansdowne Centre at 5300 No. 3 Road in Richmond.
Movies will include some newer titles and some oldie but goodies. So start planning your movie night snacks and bring your friends to one of the nights (or all).
Movie Line-up
- August 2 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- August 9 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- August 16 – Fast X
- August 23 – Top Gun: Maverick
- August 30 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
If you can’t make it out to Richmond, there’s the drive-in theatre in Langley and the outdoor films being shown in Stanley Park this Summer.