Drake ‘It’s All a Blur’ Vancouver Concert With 21 Savage
Drake has announced his upcoming 29-date tour, It’s All a Blur, which marks his first North American shows since the 2018 “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour.
The rapper will be joined by 21 Savage, and the tour will kick off in New Orleans on June 16, ending in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 5. Along the way, he will perform in various cities, including two shows in Vancouver.
Drake Vancouver Concert 2023
Drake will take to the stage at Rogers Arena this summer on Monday, August 28, 2023, and then again the following day on Tuesday, August 29.
The tour’s general sale starts on March 17, with a presale for Cash App Card customers beginning on March 15. All tickets will be sold via drakerelated.com.
Drake’s tour announcement comes after J.Cole revealed his 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup, where Drake is among the headliners. Since his last tour, Drake has released two mixtapes and three studio albums, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss, and Honestly, Nevermind.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
- Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tues Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.
