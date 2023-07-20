604 Now
Langley Is Hosting A Dive-In Theatre Where You Can Watch Movies In The Water

Add a splash to your movie night in Langley this summer. The Township of Langley is offering an epic Dive-In Theatre as part of its Summer Nights at Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

Starting in July, there’s a movie night (in the water) every Thursday.

The all-ages event allows guests to enjoy a family-friendly flick on the big screen while floating in Breaker Bay. So grab your friends (and a floatie).

The movie lineup:

  • July 20, 7:00-9:00pm – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • August 3, 7:00-9:00pm – Puss in Boots
  • August 24, 7:00-9:00pm – Minions: the Rise of Gru
  • September 7, 6:00-8:00pm – TBA

It costs just $7.20 per person, including tax.

It is important to note that advance online registration is required for the event, and no drop-ins are allowed. Registration opens for everyone seven days in advance of each event.

During the event only individual-use pool floats are allowed. Party islands and large floaties that could obstruct the views of other guests are not permitted.

Location

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

27032 Fraser Hwy
Langley Twp, BC V4W 3P6 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    July 20

  • Time

    7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $7.20

