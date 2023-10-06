Dance Into Christmas
Join The Richmond Academy of Dance and New Westminster Symphony Orchestra for the 24th annual “Dance Into Christmas’ performance on Friday, December 1 at Bell Performing Arts Centre.
This concert is created for everyone’s pleasure and will put you into a holiday spirit like no other.
Featuring excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker with special Guest Artists from Les Grands Ballets Canadiens who will perform the Nutcracker Pas de Deux. Soprano, Olesia Shewchuk will perform holiday classics and there will be specially choreographed works performed by the Academy’s dancers and vocalists.
The event will sure be a magical tradition for the entire family!
The event will be taking place on Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available for purchase online here for $43