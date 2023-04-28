Coquitlam Food Truck Block Party
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Coquitlam this spring, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.
This 2 day festival takes place over the weekend of Mother’s Day. It is a great way to spend some quality time with mom, treating her to tasty food trucks, local goods from artisan makers & enjoy a cold drink and local entertainment.
Coquitlam Block Party
The festival is set to take place at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. It will run Saturday May 13 from 11 am – 8 am and Sunday May 14, from 11am – 7 pm.
There will be over 25 food trucks featuring a wide range of unique culinary creations.
Visitors will be able to taste everything from mouth-watering burgers, hot dogs, tacos, pizza, to Asian and Indian cuisine, and much more. Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, sweet, or spicy, there will be something to please everyone’s palate.
Food Truck Line up
- B and B concessions -Crepes Only
- BeaverTails
- Crema Ice Cream
- Dim Sum Express
- Fifo Falafel & Grill
- Fusion Icy- Juicy Green Express Inc.
- G’s Donairs
- It’s All About Grill
- Kampong – Truly Authentic Taste Of Malaysia
- Koshari Zoooba
- KYU Grill
- Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
- Little oOties Mini Donuts
- MAHSHIKO FOOD LTD
- Melttown Grilled Cheese
- Mo Bacon
- Munchu Picchu
- NG Truck
- REEL Mac and Cheese
- Shameless Buns
- SIRIUS CRAVING
- Slavic Rolls
- Street Dogs
- Taco Tigre
- Teapressu
- The Brownie Bakers
- Tokyo Katsu-sand
- TORNADO POTATO
- Wings Outdoor Grill
Live Music & Market Place
In addition to the wide variety of food options, the festival will also feature live music throughout the day, and a marketplace for attendees to explore. Vendors will include:
- Arts & Crafts with Grace
- BAK’D Cookies
- Beautitionary
- Bellagia Home Decor & Fashion
- Beloved By Emily
- Bite Bakery
- D’Lux Bath & Body
- Drby Pet Co
- Fluffy Bunny Cotton Candy
- Indiart LTD.
- Island Jerky – 2J’s Smokehouse
- Jenns Woodworks
- Lilac Rain
- Ollie & Co
- Our Little Soap Company
- Pepita en Canada
- Periwinkle Designs
- Preserved Canning
- PuppyPower SuperTreats
- Sensory Kidz
- Slow Sunday Foods Ltd.
- Sweet Collective Co
- Sweet Tooth Baking & Sprinkles
- That’s A Good Cookie
- The Lamella Brand
- The Salty Empath
- treetotable.ca
- Wick Off Candles
If you’re planning on attending the Food Truck Block Party, be sure to bring your appetite, as you won’t want to miss out on any of the mouth-watering dishes on offer.