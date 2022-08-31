Community Women’s Item Drive

The Community Women’s Initiative (CWI) is a non-profit, student organization led by medical students at the University of British Columbia, united with a common goal to support and empower women.

Shelters throughout BC are often underfunded and overwhelmed, which has only been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CWI is hosting its annual item drive on September 11th 2022, from 9 AM – 4 PM, at Pro-Claim Restoration (13880 Mayfield Pl) in Richmond and Terry Fox Secondary School (1260 Riverwood Gate) in Port Coquitlam.

We also have donation collection boxes at various locations. Through these item drives, we are aiming to collect items such as feminine hygiene products, toiletries, housing supplies, non-perishable foods, used cellphones, etc. and raise funds to support 6 local women’s shelters in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Additionally, we will host raffles for various prizes from our sponsors and sell baked goods for those interested in a treat. Community members are welcome to stop by either location to donate items, funds, and to learn more about CWI.