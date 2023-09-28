Cirque For Change – Because Everyone Deserves A Home
Join Zero Ceiling’s Cirque For Change: Because Everyone Deserves A Home on Friday, Oct 13, 2023 in the Woodland’s Terrace at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler for a night of wonder and fundraising to end youth homelessness.
Expect a delicious dinner by the Fairmont Chateau Whistler team, fun performances, catchy music, and a chance to win fantastic prizes in our raffle draw. The real magic is in your support as we aim to raise $100,000 together to ensure our programing to help youth facing or experiencing homelessness continues uninterrupted.
The evening will be led by our fearless ringleader – the one-and-only Gia Metric! This gender-fluid drag artist from Vancouver, BC, is best known for competing on season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race. Gia dazzles with out-of-this-world fashion, electrifying pop performances, and a strong advocacy for mental health awareness.
Let’s make this night unforgettable! Grab your friends, spread the word, and join us as we make a difference in the lives of those in need. Together, we’ll create a positive impact in our community.
Learn more about the event and Zero Ceiling at https://zeroceiling.org/cirqueforchange/.
General admission tickets are $85 per person + taxes and fees. VIP tickets are $150 per person + taxes and fees.