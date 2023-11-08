All aboard the Santa Express + Christmas Night Train In Surrey
Riding on a mini-holiday train through a winter wonderland of lights and festive displays is undoubtedly one of the most magical holiday experiences.
If you’re having no luck getting tickets for the recently returned Stanley Park train, have no fear, because Surrey has its own magical train ride for all to enjoy.
The Bear Creek Christmas Train is back to provide a lot of joy, glee, and loads of family fun.
RELATED: Surrey Tree Lighting Fest Is Back With A 60-Ft Tree + Food Trucks
Bear Creek Park Christmas Train 2023
The Christmas train runs from December 2-31. This year, there will be two experiences, a day train, and a night time train.
The daytime train is perfect for younger kids. Guests will get a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and forest.
Where as the nighttime train will be hosted by the grinch and guests can enjoy a train ride surrounded by beautiful light displays.
Event Details
When:
- The Daytime train runs daily, Dec 2-31, from 10 am to 4:30 pm, and tickets available only in person.
- Evening train runs Wednesdays – Sundays, Dec 2-30, 6-10 pm. Tickets can be bought online or in person.
Adjusted hours on:
- December 24th 6pm – 9pm night train is closed
- December 24th – Day train will be open during the day
- December 25th – Closed whole day
- December 31st – night 6pm-9pm closed
Cost: General admission is $13. Children under 2 can ride free.
You Might Also Like