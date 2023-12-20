Christmas Craft Fair
Christmas Craft Fair in Mt. Pleasant features items such as jewelry, candles, crochet items, tote bags, coasters, baked goods, and much more from 15+ local small businesses.
This fair will run from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, December 23 at 2008 Manitoba Street.
Fun activities including balloon animals, face paint, and coloring pages will be available for kids to enjoy. Scattered around the neighborhood are many food places and cafes that make for a fun afternoon out with loved ones. Street parking is available as well as easy access to the shop via public transit.
Please consider bringing non-perishable food items for the donation bin. This donation bin will be dropped off at the Food Stash Foundation Community fridge.