Are you seeking a thrilling corn maze adventure?

Look no further than the cherished Chilliwack Corn Maze, where excitement and fun await at every twist and turn.

Chilliwack Corn Maze 2023

A popular fall activity for families and fun seekers, Greendale Acre returns for their 25th successful year of corn mazes. This year’s design celebrates the relationships and memories created by the farm around BC.

The farmers at Greendale hope that visitors get a sense of nostalgia, community and family. Bring the dogs and grandparents too for a full family outing!

Families can also venture into the Sunflower Maze, pick seasonal flowers, or treat themselves to either buttered or homemade kettle Chilliwack corn.

Entry to the farm also grants access to a wide range of activities. Including: jumping pillow, rope adventure course, bubble bar, pedal cart track, hay bale maze, animal exhibits, farm carousel, duck races, garden and picnic area, misting stations, ball zone, sandbox for kids, corn sandbox, and much more!

They will also be hosting the Fireside Music Series every Saturdays until September 30 (tickets sold separately).

Event details

The corn maze is located at the Greendale Acres farm in Chilliwack.

Hours of operations from September 5 to 30 are:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday to Friday – 2 pm to 9 pm

Saturday – 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday – 10 am to 6 pm

Turning to October, the farm will be open:

Monday to Friday – 2 pm to 9 pm

Saturday – 9 am to 9 pm

Sunday – 9 am to 7 pm

Ticket prices for September are $16.00 for general admission. In October, weekdays will be $16.00 for entry, and $18.00 on weekends and holidays. A membership for the 25th Year Celebration is $40.00. Children aged 2 and under get in free, as well as seniors over 75. Grandparents of all ages get in free on Oct 6 and 20!