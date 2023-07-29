It’s official, the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks will return to Vancouver this Summer.

This 3 day event is the longest-running fireworks competition in the world and is owned by the volunteer-run Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

The popular annual event attracts more than 400,000 people each evening. Drawing a huge attendance at English Bay, Kitsilano Beach as well as surrounding areas that have a good view.

Vancouver Celebration of Light Fireworks 2023

This year’s free event will return on:

Saturday, July 22

Wednesday, July 26

Saturday, July 29 (Finale)

The event usually starts after sunset at about 10:00 pm and lasts for about 20 minutes.

Competitors countries will be announced at the end of April. As most will recall, last year of the festival, Team Canada beat out Japan and Spain, with Yukon-based Midnight Sun Fireworks.

This has been an extremely popular event in the past, and it is expected to continue to draw crowds this year.

Many people show up early in the morning to Sunset or Kits beach to reserve a seat. Enjoying a full day in the sun before ending with an amazing show which starts after sundown.

