Cara Connors: Live at The MOTN Vancouver BC! Stand Up Comedy!
As seen on JFL, Apple TV, Hulu! Cara Connors is an LA-based comedian and homosexual on tour with her new hour for one night only!
Wednesday June 14th. Shows at 7pm and 9pm. 1 night only!
Tickets: $20 adv/Doors $25
You can get them online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/cara-connors-stand-up-live-at-the-motn-vancouver-2221199
Please note this venue is 19+ and not wheelchair accessible.
About the Show
Cara Connors is an LA-based comedian and multifaceted homosexual with an ass that won’t quit. Cara stars on Dating #NoFilter on E! and her feminist investigative comedy series, Cara Takes Up Space, is now streaming on OUTtv.
In 2022, she completed her first international tour and successful 35 city run of her acclaimed solo show turned debut stand up album Straight for Pay, which Paste Magazine called “hilariously acerbic.”
Most recently, Cara taped a live set for Crooked Media’s Lovett or Leave It, filmed her first one hour comedy special with Comedy Dynamics and will be making her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this summer.
A headliner at comedy shows across Los Angeles, Cara also hosts a popular weekly queer showcase and has developed a cult following with her unique brand of high energy, self-effacing and unapologetically fearless comedy. Don’t miss your chance to see her hilarious new hour! Come horny!
Follow Cara @caraconnscomedy