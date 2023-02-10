From February 3 – 26, take your date night to the next level and bring your sweetheart to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages!

Additionally, on weekends in February, visit the lovely birds of Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win a 2-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.