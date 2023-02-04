love lights

Support

,

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

From February 3 – 26, take your date night to the next level and bring your sweetheart to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages!

Additionally, on weekends in February, visit the lovely birds of Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win a 2-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

3735 Capilano Road
Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    February 4

  • Time

    10:00 am - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    $24.95 – $62.95

More Info

Login

Sign up

  • Sign up for 604 Now to save events, landmarks, and articles to your profile.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.