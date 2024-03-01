Canadian Digital Marketing Summit
🚀 About the Summit:
The Canadian Digital Marketing Summit 2024 goes beyond a standard conference. It’s a comprehensive experience designed to elevate your digital strategies, marketing tactics, and overall digital ecosystem.
Hosted at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Surrey Campus, this full-day event is perfect for both seasoned marketing and business leaders, as well as up-and-coming marketing specialists.
🔥 What to Expect:
- Expert-Led Keynotes and Interactive Workshops: Practical skills and strategies from top industry experts.
- Engaging Panel Discussions: Insightful dialogues on Cross-Channel Marketing.
- Interactive Q&A Sessions: Continuous learning opportunities before, during, and after the event.
- Downloadable Speaker Decks: Access to comprehensive slide decks for ongoing reference.
- Networking Opportunities: Forge new connections with industry peers and veterans.
- Delicious Food Options: A variety of energizing food choices.
- Reinvented Experience: An upgraded summit based on feedback from our fantastic 2023 event.
🌟 Why Attend?
Join us to sharpen your skills, gain insights, and stay ahead in the digital marketing landscape. This event is not just about learning; it’s about celebrating success, inspiring innovation, and fostering a community of digital marketing excellence.
Tickets, unless otherwise specified, include access to all three events:
- September 17th Trade Show
- September 18th Conference
- September 18th After Party
The event will take place at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Conference A, B, C
👉 Ready to Be Inspired?
Secure your spot at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. Visit www.cdmsummit.ca for more information and to be part of this transformative experience.
Join us at the Canadian Digital Marketing Summit 2024 – where ideas ignite, strategies soar, and excellence is celebrated! 🚀✨