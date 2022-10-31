Support
Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum
Ready, set, get spooked as Burnaby Village Museum once again gets ready to transform its 10-acre venue into a magical world for the return of Eerie Illusions.
The popular event will return for 10 days, starting Oct. 20.
It will captivate visitors with new displays, costumes, live performances and many surprises lurking in the shadows.
The self-guided Halloween experience will feature state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. And it’s suitable for all ages, so be sure to bring the whole family.
As for eats, several food trucks will be on-site, including Green Coast Coffee, Reel Mac and Cheese and Cravings Kettle Corn.
Burnaby Village Museum Tickets
While access to the museum is typically free, this will be a ticketed event. Admission prices are as follows:
- Adults: $10
- Children (2-12 years old): $5
- Children under 2: Free
The event sold out quickly last year, so don’t miss your chance. You can reserve your tickets here.
Please note: The carousel will not be in operation during Eerie Illusions.
