burnaby village museum halloween

Support

Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum

Ready, set, get spooked as Burnaby Village Museum once again gets ready to transform its 10-acre venue into a magical world for the return of Eerie Illusions.

The popular event will return for 10 days, starting Oct. 20.

RELATED: Stanley Park Ghost Train Cancelled For 2022

It will captivate visitors with new displays, costumes, live performances and many surprises lurking in the shadows.

The self-guided Halloween experience will feature state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. And it’s suitable for all ages, so be sure to bring the whole family.

As for eats, several food trucks will be on-site, including Green Coast Coffee, Reel Mac and Cheese and Cravings Kettle Corn.

Photo: Eerie Illusions

Burnaby Village Museum Tickets

While access to the museum is typically free, this will be a ticketed event. Admission prices are as follows:

  • Adults: $10
  • Children (2-12 years old): $5
  • Children under 2: Free

The event sold out quickly last year, so don’t miss your chance. You can reserve your tickets here.

Please note: The carousel will not be in operation during Eerie Illusions.

MORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum

When: Oct. 20 to 30 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. (closed Oct. 24)

Where: Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children two to 12 years old

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Burnaby Village Museum

6501 Deer Lake Ave
Burnaby, BC V5G 3T6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date:

    October 31 @ 5:30 pm

  • End Date:

    November 11 @ 10:30 pm

  • Tickets:

    $5 – $10

Login

Sign up

  • Sign up for 604 Now to save events, landmarks, and articles to your profile.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.