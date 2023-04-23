Burnaby’s Food Truck Block Party
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Burnaby this spring, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE.
This 2 day festival is a perfect opportunity for people to come together and enjoy some of the best street food that the Greater Vancouver area has to offer.
Burnaby Block Party
The festival is set to take place in Burnaby at a new location within the BCIT parking lot. It will run Saturday April 22nd to Sunday April 23rd, from 11am – 8 pm.
There will be over 20 food trucks featuring a wide range of unique culinary creations.
Visitors will be able to taste everything from mouth-watering burgers, hot dogs, tacos, pizza, to Asian and Indian cuisine, and much more. Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, sweet, or spicy, there will be something to please everyone’s palate.
Food Truck Line up
- BeaverTails
- Camion Cafe
- Corndog
- G’s Donairs
- Juicy Green Express
- KYU Grill
- Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
- MAHSHIKO FOOD LTD
- Mo Bacon
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck
- Munchu Picchu
- REEL Mac and Cheese
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Shameless Buns
- SIRIUS CRAVING
- Street Dogs
- Taco Tigre
- TAKENAKA
- The JerkShack Food Truck
- The Mad Greek
- Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts
- Tokyo Katsu-sand
- Truckin’ BBQ
- Twisted Potato Express
- Wings Outdoor Grill
Live Music & Market Place
In addition to the wide variety of food options, the festival will also feature live music throughout the day, and a marketplace for attendees to explore. Vendors will include:
- Beautitionary
- BAK’D Cookies
- Drby Pet Co
- Edna SMaK Apparel
- Garys Kettle Corn
- Island Jerky – 2J’s Smokehouse
- Joma Studio
- Lilac Rain
- Meeko Athletics
- Milkie_co_pets
- Neet Arts Co
- Nàdur Pictiúr
- Our Little Soap Company
- Sweet Tooth Baking & Sprinkles
- That’s A Good Cookie
- Treetotable.ca
- Wick Off Candles
- Windigo Beeswax Wrap
If you’re planning on attending the Food Truck Block Party, be sure to bring your appetite, as you won’t want to miss out on any of the mouth-watering dishes on offer.
