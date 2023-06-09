Burnaby Pinoy Festival
The City of Burnaby is celebrating their first Filipino Heritage Month this June to showcase the rich heritage of Filipino culture and bring together over 30 Filipino organizations and interest groups.
The event tagline is “Panahon na para magsaya,”. It translates to “It’s time to have fun,” and signifies a call to come together as a community and enjoy the festivities.
Burnaby Pinoy Festival 2023
To end off the festivities, the city will be hosting a free full day festival on Saturday June 24th. The event will be taking place at Burnaby’s Civic Square by Metrotown.
It will kick off with a community and street dance parade at 10 a.m., followed by a day filled with traditional folk dances and performances.
One highlight will be a fusion of traditional Filipino tinikling dance with modern-day hip hop by the youth dance group, Red Filos. The event will also feature the Santa Cruzan, showcasing gowns created by local and international Filipino designers.
The proclamation of Filipino Heritage Month recognizes the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence on June 12. It also acknowledges the contributions of the Filipino community to Burnaby’s social, economic, and cultural life.
The festival organizers hope to create an inclusive and enjoyable event, especially after the challenges posed by the pandemic in recent years.
