Bring Back The ‘90s at The Vancouver Improv Centre
The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s!, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from April 21 to May 27, with a special opening night on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm.
Bring Back The ‘90s
Tickets start at $26.50 and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street). Tickets for opening weekend (April 20-22) will boast a special ‘90s price of $13.50.
Let’s go back to a simpler time of boy bands, lava lamps and mix tapes, where your biggest worry was which VHS to rent on a Friday night. I think we can all agree – we miss the go ol’ days.
This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its. Throw on a neon scrunchie, join the live studio audience, and help TIC ensemble members create the ultimate ‘90s improv comedy show!
For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.