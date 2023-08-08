If you love unique and immersive dining experiences, you’ll want to save the date for Brick Burger.

The limited-time-only experience will pop-up in Vancouver for two days only this Fall.

Brick Burger

Guests are invited to indulge in the ultimate burger adventure at the immersive and whimsical pop-up on East Georgia Street.

With a unique twist on a timeless classic, Brick Burger brings together the beloved world of LEGO® and the mouth-watering flavours of gourmet burgers. It offers an unparalleled dining experience for lego and burger enthusiasts alike.

The event will be taking place on September 30 – October 1, 2023. Tickets are currently on sale for $47.00, and include the entire experience for a flat fee.

The pop-up menu features an enticing selection of mouthwatering and inventive burgers, all made from fresh and highest quality ingredients. Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy beef patty, a crispy chicken fillet, or a hearty veggie option, each burger is a work of art, bursting with flavor and personality. But Brick Burger is more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal.

The brick-themed restaurant will be designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks. There will be colourful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, in addition to a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs.

For families with young children, Brick Burger is the perfect destination for a day out. Our kid-friendly environment and menu options make it easy to keep the little ones entertained and satisfied. And for the more competitive diners, we host weekly brick-building competitions where you can show off your building skills and win some awesome prizes.

Brick Burger believes that food should be fun, and we’ve created a dining experience that truly reflects that. So come on down and let your inner child run wild as you build the burger of your dreams, surrounded by the colourful and creative world of bricks.