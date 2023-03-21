Brewery & The Beast – Meat and Beer Festival
Brewery & The Beast is a popular event in Vancouver that brings together meat lovers and craft beer enthusiasts in one place.
This event is held annually and has become one of the most anticipated food festivals in the city.
Brewery & The Beast 2023
The event returns this year on July 9, from 12 – 4 pm at the Concord Pacific Place. Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 am. This event has sold out quickly in previous years, so be sure to get them early to avoid disappointment.
The festival brings together some of the best local chefs and butchers who showcase their culinary skills by creating delicious meat dishes using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.
Craft beer is also an essential part of the festival. Attendees can sample a variety of craft beers from local breweries, which pair perfectly with the meat dishes.
Attendees will also be enjoying live music, prize draws and other entertainment to go along with their meat and beer.
Some of the highlights from last year are BBQ Boar Shoulder from Edible Canada, Chicken and Waffles Drumstick from Juniper and Blueberry, Chèvre, and Blue Cheese Pizza from Bowen Island Pizza.
Here are some confirmed presenters for this year’s event so far:
- Anh and Chi
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Bruno Restaurant
- Caffe Artigiano
- ¿CóMO?Taperia
- Crack On
- Cream Pony
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Hydra Estiatorio
- Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision
- Notch8 at The Hotel Vancouver
- Paella Guys
- Peter Ho
- Published on Main
- Salt N Sear Catering
- Tacofino Restaurants
- Two Rivers Meats
- Vianello Hospitality
- Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
The festival is not just about food and drinks, though. It’s also about supporting local businesses and sustainability.
The event describes itself as an educational event geared towards supporting farms and butchers.
