Brewery & The Beast is a popular event in Vancouver that brings together meat lovers and craft beer enthusiasts in one place.

This event is held annually and has become one of the most anticipated food festivals in the city.

Brewery & The Beast 2023

The event returns this year on July 9, from 12 – 4 pm at the Concord Pacific Place. Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 am. This event has sold out quickly in previous years, so be sure to get them early to avoid disappointment.

The festival brings together some of the best local chefs and butchers who showcase their culinary skills by creating delicious meat dishes using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.

Craft beer is also an essential part of the festival. Attendees can sample a variety of craft beers from local breweries, which pair perfectly with the meat dishes.

Attendees will also be enjoying live music, prize draws and other entertainment to go along with their meat and beer.

Some of the highlights from last year are BBQ Boar Shoulder from Edible Canada, Chicken and Waffles Drumstick from Juniper and Blueberry, Chèvre, and Blue Cheese Pizza from Bowen Island Pizza.

Here are some confirmed presenters for this year’s event so far:

Anh and Chi

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Bruno Restaurant

Caffe Artigiano

¿CóMO?Taperia

Crack On

Cream Pony

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Haven Kitchen + Bar

Hydra Estiatorio

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision

Notch8 at The Hotel Vancouver

Paella Guys

Peter Ho

Published on Main

Salt N Sear Catering

Tacofino Restaurants

Two Rivers Meats

Vianello Hospitality

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

The festival is not just about food and drinks, though. It’s also about supporting local businesses and sustainability.

The event describes itself as an educational event geared towards supporting farms and butchers.

