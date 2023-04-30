604 Now

Bespoke Market

Bespoke Market squamish
Join us for a three-day shopping event featuring creative entrepreneurs who are committed to creating, curating and selling high-quality craft and local goods.
From ceramics and one-of-a-kind jewelry, to slow fashion, wellness brands, artisanal foods and beverages and curated vintage, Bespoke Market is a shopping event that guests love to participate in as much as vendors do. We can’t wait to see you there!

Squamish Bespoke Market

WHEN:
  • Friday, April 28: 4pm-9pm
  • Saturday, April 29: 10am-4pm
  • Sunday, April 30: 10am-4pm
ENTRY:
  • $5 cash at the door
  • Children 12 and under are free
Online weekend tickets can be found  hereTo view, the vendor lineup click here.
Location

Railway Museum of British Columbia

39645 Government Rd
Squamish, BC V8B 0B6 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    April 30

  • Time

    10:00 am - 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $5

