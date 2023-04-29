Bespoke Market
Join us for a three-day shopping event featuring creative entrepreneurs who are committed to creating, curating and selling high-quality craft and local goods.
From ceramics and one-of-a-kind jewelry, to slow fashion, wellness brands, artisanal foods and beverages and curated vintage, Bespoke Market is a shopping event that guests love to participate in as much as vendors do. We can’t wait to see you there!
Squamish Bespoke Market
WHEN:
- Friday, April 28: 4pm-9pm
- Saturday, April 29: 10am-4pm
- Sunday, April 30: 10am-4pm
ENTRY:
- $5 cash at the door
- Children 12 and under are free
Online weekend tickets can be found here. To view, the vendor lineup click here.