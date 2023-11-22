BEING PIAF: Four shows only!
BEING PIAF is a unique solo performance from Los Angeles, as told by the spirit of Edith Piaf: French chanteuse, international star, and magical storyteller.
This piece highlights Piaf’s joie de vivre, her resiliency, and triumphs, as she overcomes a life born of abject poverty and despair.
Filled with music and evocative visuals, BEING PIAF has enjoyed an engagement at New York City’s Triad Theater and is headed for London in 2024. We are beyond fortunate to have a stop on this masterpiece’s ever-expanding tour in Vancouver this December.
Join ELEANORA OWEN as she brings Edith Piaf to life through song and performance.
Performance Times:
- Thursday, December 14 @ 7:30pm
- Friday, December 15 @ 7:30pm
- Saturday, December 16 @ 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 17 @ 2:00pm
Tickets are $32.00 – $36.00 and can be purchased online here.