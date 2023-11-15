Autumn’s colourful leaves and refreshing air make it the perfect season to enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Metro Vancouver. And the beautiful garden trails at Bear Creek Park are the perfect place to visit this fall.

Back for another year, the popular mesmerizing light displays will once again light up the trails at Bear Creek, and the best part is, you can visit for free.

Bear Creek Lights 2023

Hidden within Bear Creek Park is one of the lower mainland’s finest year-round show gardens which sets the stage for Bear Creek Lights.

Beautiful during the day and enchanting at night, this family friendly event takes visitors on a dazzling 1km stroll through breathtaking light displays. Guests can take the loop at their own pace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona loves photography (@fionabyw)

The series of displays will dazzle onlookers with illuminated natural landscapes and playful animals.

Illuminations like the Bear Creek bears are perfect opportunities for photos and lasting memories.

Guided Nature at Night Walks

The enlightening guided tour is all about the nocturnal nature of Bear Creek Park. Eager patrons can learn about local nocturnal wildlife such as beavers, skunks, owls and bats.

There are also food trucks available on select nights for those looking for a tasty treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiden Blake (@aiden_blake)

Event Details

The event runs for 2 weeks, from November 3 – November 17 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, with the exception of Remembrance Day (November 11).

They are open from 4:30pm to 9pm, and there are timed-entries available every 30 minutes.

Book Your Free Tickets

Admission is free but note that tickets are required on hand for entry.

Tickets are available starting on October 11 at 10am. You can get them online at www.surrey.ca/bearcreeklights or by phone (604-501-5100, Monday – Friday).

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.