Bean & Hat
Welcome to the world of Bean & Hat! A world of wonder, curiosity, and big questions about life, death and dreams. Come be silly with Bean and Hat as they transform their little attic into all kinds of places – where dreams can become a reality and death is a scary but beautiful unknown. A show for the young and young at heart!
On at The Cultch, Vancity Culture Lab April 13-16. Family-friendly (aged 6+)!
Dates and showtimes:
Preview: Wednesday April 12, 7:30pm
Performance Times: April 13-14, 7:30pm; April 15, 2pm, 7:30pm; April 16 2pm
Tickets: Available here