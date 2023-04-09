604 Now

Bean & Hat

Bean & Hat

Welcome to the world of Bean & Hat! A world of wonder, curiosity, and big questions about life, death and dreams. Come be silly with Bean and Hat as they transform their little attic into all kinds of places – where dreams can become a reality and death is a scary but beautiful unknown. A show for the young and young at heart!

On at The Cultch, Vancity Culture Lab April 13-16. Family-friendly (aged 6+)!

Dates and showtimes:

Preview: Wednesday April 12, 7:30pm

Performance Times: April 13-14, 7:30pm; April 15, 2pm, 7:30pm; April 16 2pm

Tickets: Available here

Back To Calendar

Location

The Cultch, Vancity Culture Lab

895 Venables St
Vancouver, BC V5L 2H6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    April 12 @ 7:30 pm

  • End Date

    April 16 @ 9:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $15

More Info