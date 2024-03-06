Annual March Into Mental Health
Metro Vancouver’s non-profit, The Missing Peace, is hosting their annual fundraiser gala to raise awareness and support for mental health. This inclusive gathering aims to unite the community and raise funds for mental health services for those in need in Surrey and Delta. The 2nd Annual March into Mental Health gala event will take place on March 16 at Tsawwassen Springs in Tsawwassen.
Attendees can anticipate a safe and welcoming space to learn, share, and network. Attendees will engage in a chance to meet and speak with mental health professionals, who will lead a panel discussion, followed by a delightful dinner, a keynote and a silent auction inclusive of items valued from $300-$1000.
All proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising activities will be donated to Moving Forward Families, which provides mental health services for those in need in Surrey and Delta.
For anyone passionate about mental health, whether an advocate, survivor, or supporter, this is the perfect event to attend to network and support your community.
Together, we can play a role in dismantling the stigma associated with mental health and contribute to building a healthier and happier community.
2nd Annual March into Mental Health
Where & When: Saturday, March 16 from 5-10pm at Tsawwassen Springs, Springs Boulevard, Tsawwassen
Admission: $80.14 – You can get tickets online here.
