Get ready to kick off festival season with the AMS Block Party 2024 featuring Don Toliver and Meduza. Taking place at the UBC AMS Student Nest on Friday, Apr 12th, 2024 at 5:00 PM, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with an unforgettable fusion of music, food, and activities that are not to be missed.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg and Warren G are coming to Vancouver

Musical Acts

Whether it’s trap, EDM, or club anthems that get you moving, this year’s AMS Block Party has something for everyone. Get ready to rage with Hip-Hop mega-star and Travis Scott co-sign Don Toliver who came to fame with his hit singles No Idea and After Party. Also headlining is powerhouse EDM group MEDUZA who blew up with their remix of the 2007 classic ‘Tell Me Why’. If that’s not enough for you, the 2024 Block Party is also showcasing homegrown talent with local favourites Glass Petals (composed of Felix Cartal & Johnny Jover), Yurie, and Denzel Osi.

More than Music

The Block Party 2024 experience is more than just music. Guests can also look forward to a mouthwatering selection of culinary delights from Vancouver’s top food trucks. From gourmet burgers to tasty tacos, there’s something to satisfy every craving as you dance the night away.

And the fun doesn’t stop there! You can also look forward to a variety of interactive activities and games that are sure to keep the party vibes going strong, while you sip bevvy’s and keep cool in the Spring heat.



AMS Block Party Tickets + Discounts

604 Now is excited to team up with AMS to offer an exclusive, generous discount to our readers. Simply apply promo code 1e24f5 at checkout to snag $30 off the regular ticket price of $129 and keep more money in your pocket.

Don’t pass up the chance to be a part of Block Party 2024, where music, food, and fun come together to create unforgettable memories. Grab your tickets now and gear up for the event that is going to kick the summer off right.

Get your tickets here: Block Party 2024 Tickets